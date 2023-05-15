ABU DHABI - Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi - KEZAD Group, a subsidiary of AD Ports Group, and Sustainable Water Solutions Holding Company (SWS), have signed a framework agreement under which they will cooperate on the development and operation of a pilot polished water plant, as well as polished water distribution to industries in KEZAD Musaffah.

The partnership aims to enhance the circular economy and sustainable water solutions in line with the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036.

The signing ceremony took place at the World Utilities Congress in Abu Dhabi, where the agreement was signed by Ahmed Al Shamsi, Managing Director and CEO of SWS Holding, and Mohamed Al Khadar Al Ahmed, CEO of Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi – KEZAD Group, in the presence of a number of senior management members from both parties.

A number of industrial clients within KEZAD Musaffah would greatly benefit from the availability of polished water. By filtering and treating the Treated Sewerage Effluent (TSE), it will remove additional impurities and contaminants, generating non-potable water suitable for industrial use. This state-of-the-art Polishing plant offers industries cost-effective access to premium recycled water, reducing reliance on potable water sources.

As an increasingly sustainable water management solution, it helps lower the carbon footprint of many industrial sectors and promotes environmental consciousness. This initiative will preserve potable water for the burgeoning UAE population and propel the nation toward its sustainability objectives.

Commenting on the agreement, Al Ahmed said, "The Polished Water Plant is a sustainable solution that will deliver a significant amount of usable water to clients daily, adding great value to the existing industrial sector and supporting the vision of our wise leadership in providing environment-friendly solutions for industry. Such measures are necessary as we look for ways to support industry viability while aligning with our government’s vision for economic diversification.”

Al Shamsi stated, “The partnership between KEZAD and SWS leverages our combined potential to advance the UAE’s sustainability ambitions, particularly through developing and operating the state-of-the-art TSE Polishing plant. Together, we will pioneer innovative, low-carbon water solutions that promote water circularity and optimise operations. Our commitment to supporting customers and partners enables us to create value for communities, protect our invaluable ecosystems, and contribute to the UAE's 2030 Green Agenda.”

SWS Holding, jointly with KEZAD Group, will supervise the development and operations of the polishing plant, capable of treating a 20,000 m3 influent daily. Through the partnership, the parties will conduct a series of feasibility studies and technical site visits to enable manufacturing industries to access cost-effective recycled water.