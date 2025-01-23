Davos: The Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu (RCJY) announced that Jubail Industrial City joined the "Transitioning Industrial Clusters to Sustainable Development" initiative, in a step reflecting Saudi Arabia's commitment to advancing global sustainable development.



Launched by the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos in collaboration with Accenture and the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI), the initiative aims to accelerate the decarbonization of industrial clusters and promote a balance between economic growth and environmental sustainability.



The agreement was signed during the forum's annual meeting in Switzerland, in the presence of RCJY President Eng. Khalid Al-Salem and representatives of global organizations.



Jubail Industrial City is now the first industrial city in the Middle East to join the global initiative, which serves as a platform for collaboration among governments, businesses, and academic institutions to address climate challenges and transition to environmentally friendly industrial practices.



Eng. Al-Salem stated that RCJY's participation reflects its commitment to adopting global best practices in industrial sustainability, further cementing its position as a global leader.



He highlighted that the initiative aims to stimulate sustainable development in global industrial clusters and promote innovation, contributing to the creation of sustainable industrial cities aligned with Saudi Vision 2030.



The initiative underscores Jubail Industrial City's status as a global model. The city boasts advanced infrastructure, including technologies that enable the recycling of 67% of industrial waste, over 4.6 million square meters of green spaces, and district cooling systems that reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions.



The initiative seeks to support industrial clusters worldwide in reducing or avoiding approximately 651 million tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions annually, equivalent to Australia's total annual emissions.



It also aims to empower industrial cities to lower carbon emissions, stimulate the green economy, and create new job opportunities by adopting innovation and clean technologies. Through its participation, RCJY aims to set a global example in managing sustainable industrial cities.



This step is part of RCJY’s participation in Davos under the umbrella of the Saudi House pavilion, where the commission showcased its vision and pioneering achievements through three panel discussions.



The discussions addressed digital transformation in smart industrial cities, smart planning standards, and sustainable management models for industrial cities, reaffirming Saudi Arabia’s leadership in global efforts toward a more sustainable future.



The initiative highlights RCJY’s dedication to achieving the objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030, presenting a global model for sustainable industrial cities with a focus on environmental, economic, and social innovation.