Egypt - India-based TCI Sanmar Chemicals is planning to invest over $300 million in the Egyptian market to scale up its production capacity of polyvinyl chloride (PVC), as per a statement.

The announcement came during a meeting between the Egyptian Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib and a delegation from the Indian firm to discuss the latter’s ongoing and future projects in Egypt.

Furthermore, the company is looking into establishing a sea dock west of Port Said Port to receive the raw materials needed for production.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).