RIYADH - Saudi Arabia's nuclear research reactor, which has been built by an Argentine company, is almost complete, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Association (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi said on Wednesday.

“It is almost complete by now, this is done with an Argentine company called Invap, they have finished the fuel and are going to ship it in to Saudi Arabia,” Grossi said during a visit to Riyadh.

