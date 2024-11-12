Saudi Arabia - Hyundai Engineering & Construction (E&C) has won a KRW1 trillion ($725 million) order to build an ultra-high-voltage transmission network, the largest overseas transmission line project won by a Korean construction company.

Hyundai E&C signed the contract at the Saudi Power Authority (SEC) in Riyadh, the Saudi capital, to build an ultra-high-voltage transmission line for the Saudi Riyadh-Kudmi 500 ㎸.

The "Riyadh-Kudmi Transmission Line Construction Project" is a project to build a total of 1,089 kilometres of ultra-high voltage direct current transmission line connecting the PP14 power plant located in Riyadh to the Kudmi area on the southern coast. Among them, Hyundai E&C is in charge of a 369 km section adjacent to the Kudmi area. The scheduled completion date is January 2027.

Low energy loss

Ultra-high voltage direct current transmission is attracting attention as a next-generation transmission technology because of its low energy loss due to long-distance transmission and excellent stability and efficiency.

The direct current transmission line to be built this time is the first HVDC two-line transmission line structure to be introduced in Saudi Arabia, and the amount of power reaches 4,000MW.

Hyundai E&C won the order for this project in a turnkey manner that performs the entire business process, including design, purchase, and construction.

Hyundai E&C's order is drawing more attention in that it is a follow-up to a partnership signed at the "Energy Localisation Forum" organised by the Saudi Ministry of Energy last month. At the event, which established strategic cooperation with related companies such as power, renewable energy, oil and gas, supply networks and services, Hyundai E&C was in charge of building an ultra-high voltage transmission network to expand the power grid.

A Hyundai E&C official said: "Hyundai E&C, which is recognised for its unique power grid construction capability in Saudi Arabia, has won the largest transmission construction project ever in recognition of its next-generation technology."

New transmission history

He added: "We will successfully carry out the project with ultra-high voltage direct current transmission lines, which are drawing attention as the core of the renewable energy grid industry, to write a new transmission history in Saudi Arabia."

Since entering the Saudi construction market for the first time in 1975, Hyundai E&C has successfully completed a total of 35 transmission line projects. Including the projects currently being carried out, Hyundai Engineering & Construction's power grid is about 20,000 kilometres in total. Hyundai Engineering & Construction plans to actively expand new markets such as Australia, while also participating in renewable power grid projects to further strengthen its position on power infrastructure.

