SHARM EL SHEIKH — The second edition of the Saudi Green Initiative (SGI) Forum will kick off on Friday in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, under the slogan “From Ambition to Action”.



Taking place 11 – 12 November 2022 on the sidelines of COP27 in Sharm El Sheikh, the two-day event will convene an elite lineup of climate experts and thought leaders to discuss the progress that has been made over the past year.



After the conclusion of the activities of the second edition of the Green Middle East Initiative summit on Monday, under the patronage of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Ministry of Energy in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will hold a special ceremony on Thursday’s evening, with the aim of building on the climate commitments and pledges issued during the summit. It aims to ensure the success of this unique platform in achieving practical and tangible results in order to enhance regional cooperation in the field of climate action.



A number of ministers from across Africa, South Asia and the Middle East will join the ceremony organized by the Kingdom with the aim of promoting progress in implementing the “Clean Fuel Initiative for Cooking Purposes” announced by the Crown Prince during the inaugural edition of the Green Middle East Initiative Summit in 2021.



Also, additional details will be revealed about the Kingdom's plans to establish the largest specialized centers for carbon capture, use and storage in the Middle East.



This year, the Green Saudi Initiative Forum will bring together a group of government ministers, experts and leaders, led by the Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, and the Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture, Abdul Rahman Al-Fadhli, to discuss the progress made in implementing the initiatives announced in the first edition.



The forum's slogan this year reflects the Kingdom's vision to turn ambition into reality by promoting joint action to confront climate challenges that affect the world.



Alongside the two-day forum, the Saudi Green Initiative exhibition, which showcases the massive and accelerating climate action efforts in Saudi Arabia, opened its doors and will continue until November 18.



Visitors to the exhibition will have the opportunity to explore the various initiatives currently taking place in various parts of the Kingdom, starting with the establishment of the largest clean hydrogen plant in the world in NEOM, to the resettlement programs of the most prominent endangered species in the Kingdom.

