The Board of Management of the UAE’s Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) has recently approved FANR’s strategy for 2023 to 2026, where it details its future roadmap in regulating the nuclear and radiological sectors in the UAE.

The strategy focuses on the oversight of the safety and security of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, waste management, research and development, regulatory framework, and strategic national and international cooperation, among other regulatory matters.

The approved four-year strategy is in full alignment with the Federal Government guidance. The Board of Management approved the 2023 budget as FANR plans a number of strategic initiatives and projects to support its mandate as a nuclear regulator.

Members of the Board received an update on the latest progress being made at the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant: Unit 1 is currently undergoing the regular nuclear refuelling and maintenance phase; while Unit 2 is commercially operating. FANR is currently reviewing the Operating Licence Application for Unit 3 and is expected to issue the licence this year when Nawah Energy Company (Nawah), the operator, meets all regulatory requirements in terms of safety, security and safeguards.

The Board approved signing a project agreement with the Nuclear Research Centre of Belgium to collaborate in education, capacity building, and research and development in nuclear technology and radiation protection.

Members of the Board underscored the importance of building the capacity of young Emirati engineers to work in this field as FANR places paramount significance on building Emirati nuclear expertise.



