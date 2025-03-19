Fabtech Engineering, a steel fabrication specialist based at Dubai Industrial City, has entered a strategic agreement with French industrial leader Groupe M to accelerate innovation and sustainable development in the UAE’s nuclear and sustainable energies sectors.

The agreement was signed during a ceremony attended by Nicolas Niemtchinow, French Ambassador to the UAE; Anouar Mekkas, Nuclear and Renewable Energy Adviser at the French Ambassy in Saudi Arabia and the UAE; and, on behalf of Dubai Industrial City, Saud Abu Alshawareb, Executive Vice President of Industrial at Tecom Group.

Fabtech Engineering’s Chairman Dr Harry Moraes, and Vice President, Business Development Fabien Jeoffroy signed the agreement with Groupe M’s Chairman Julien Monteiro and Deputy CEO Pierre-Laurent Buch. Also in attendance were representatives from the French Nuclear Strategic Committee, Business France, Trouvay Cauvin, and the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in UAE.

Fabtech is active in the heavy manufacturing segment in the GCC and global markets, and will expand its nuclear sector offering through the partnership with Groupe M, its ‘Made in UAE’ products to both local and international customers. The companies will develop comprehensive engineering, manufacturing, and on-site products and solutions to support the nuclear and sustainable energies sector, contributing to the long-term goals of UAE Energy Strategy 2050.

Pierre-Laurent Buch, Deputy CEO at Groupe M, said: “This landmark agreement opens doors to exciting new opportunities in the Middle East and builds upon the robust ties between the UAE and France. Fabtech’s strong presence in Dubai Industrial City, coupled with its expertise, aligns with Groupe M’s growth strategy. We anticipate significant expansion in the region, particularly within the nuclear and new energy sectors, and will leverage our combined expertise to deliver high-value solutions to a broader client base.”

Fabien Jeoffroy, Vice President at Fabtech, said: “This milestone partnership with Groupe M represents a pivotal moment in our growth strategy. Dubai Industrial City’s world-class infrastructure, including an excellent road network designed for efficient transport of large-scale components, will be instrumental in our expansion journey. We are focused on innovation, particularly within the burgeoning low-carbon nuclear energy sector and aim to continue supporting environmentally responsible industrial growth through this partnership.”

Fabtech’s collaboration with Groupe M will help address demand for locally sourced solutions and expedite site support operations. As part of the agreement, Fabtech will also upgrade its existing 2.1-million-sq-ft facility at Dubai Industrial City, in line with its commitment to sustainability and innovation.

The agreement builds on strong economic ties between the UAE and France, with bilateral trade exchange between the countries growing 16.8% to reach AED29.4 billion in 2022.

Fabtech Engineering was established in 2010 at Dubai Industrial City to serve heavy engineering demand in sectors including energy, utilities, food and beverage, and chemicals. Its strategic alliance with Groupe M is expected to accelerate its growth following successful collaborations with energy sector partners.

Dubai Industrial City is home to more than 1,100 local, regional, and international customers as well as 350 operational factories, including industry leaders such as A.P. Moeller-Maersk, Patchi, and Al Barakah Dates. – TradeArabia News Service

