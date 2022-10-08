ABU DHABI - The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) announced today that it is conducting the UAE’s largest ever youth survey on climate change ahead of its participation in COP27.

The EAD Youth Survey on Climate Change, which is targeting 10,000 young people aged 15-29 across the seven Emirates, will measure their sentiment and views on the most pressing environmental issues and the implications of climate change.

Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of EAD, said, “Young people are the future and will have to deal with the consequences of climate change, food insecurity, biodiversity loss, and threats to our environment, so it is only fair that they have their say and that we listen to them, give them a seat at the table and, in doing so, tap into their immense potential, their perspectives, creativity, and problem-solving skills."

“By launching the EAD Youth Survey on Climate Change, we are reaching out to the UAE’s youth and inviting them to be part of the conversation and potential solutions to address climate change; this is especially important as we gear up for the upcoming CO27 in Egypt, which is focused on driving viable solutions for what we consider to be the greatest challenge facing humanity," she added.

The EAD Youth Survey on Climate Change will measure young peoples’ environmental attitudes, and behaviours, as well as beliefs in personal responsibility for the environment, conservation behaviours, environmental stewardship, and sustainability. The survey will also measure impact of recent single-use plastic policies on shifting youths’ habits.

The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi will work through its youth engagement platforms, including the Sustainable Schools Initiative network of 153 schools, and Sustainable Campus Initiative, which includes 24 active universities and reaches more than 500,000 students, as well as its network of stakeholders and youth programme partners to maximise participation in the survey.

The results of the EAD Youth Survey on Climate Change will be published during November and will coincide with the UAE’s participation in COP27 and the one-year-to-go mark for COP28.