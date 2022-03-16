AMMAN — The commercial sector will feel the drop in electricity prices, which will witness up to a 13 per cent drop, upon the application of the new tariff in April, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Saleh Kharabsheh said on Tuesday.

During a meeting with the president and members of the Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC), Kharabsheh said that the parts of the commercial sector that consume less than 2,000 kilowatts per month will see a drop from 175 fils to 152 fils kilowatt/hour, while those with consumption under 2,000 kilowatts will see an unchanged price of 120 fils kilowatt/hour.

The minister stressed that the savings from the tariff’s effects are expected to reach JD50 million, which will be used to support the economy, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He also noted that the contribution of renewable energy in Jordan reaches 25 per cent.

Kharabsheh said that the ministry is now considering the electricity tariff connection with the time of consumption for all sectors. He added that the ministry tasked three advisory companies to find companies specialised in electricity distribution to update the power grid’s infrastructure.

JCC Chairman Nael Kabariti said that energy is an important part of all sectors’ economic costs, mainly the commercial sector, calling for further lowering energy costs.

