Natural gas exports from the Israeli Leviathan offshore field to Egypt jumped 28% in 2023 to 6.3 billion cubic meters, Asharq Business reported, citing data from NewMed Energy firm.

The partners in the Leviathan field, namely Chevron and Ratio Energies, will invest $568 million to develop the field, which will raise its production capacity from 12 billion cubic meters annually to 14 billion cubic meters starting the second half (H2) of 2025.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).