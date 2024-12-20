Egypt-based Madkour Group is negotiating to develop a natural gas power plant with investments exceeding $200 million in Mauritania, a group official told Al-Arabiya Business.

The plant is set to have a capacity of between 160 and 180 megawatts (MW), which will be used to develop industrial projects in Mauritania.

It is expected to enhance the electrical capacities available in the Mauritanian energy market.

The official highlighted that negotiations with the Mauritanian government and representatives of the local private sector reached the final stages.

Meanwhile, the signing of the contracts and the implementation of the project will be in 2025.

It is worth highlighting that Madkour holds 30 years of experience in engineering, procurement, construction, and facility management.

The group recently penned an agreement with Beltone Leasing and Factoring at an amount of EGP 400 million.

