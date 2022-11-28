Egyptian exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) will exceed eight million tonnes in 2022, up 14% over last year, said the country's oil minister, adding that of this 90% will be destined for European Union countries.

"We have to take into account the growing needs of the Egyptian domestic market in the short term and the increase in supplies from neighboring Eastern Mediterranean countries in the long term," stated Tarek El Molla in response to a query.

The country's oil companies will focus on reducing emissions from research, exploration and production operations while stepping up their activities, which will give Egypt a competitive edge, he added.

