Egypt - Infinity, Egypt’s leading renewable energy solutions provider, has announced that electric vehicle (EV) users will have to pay for electricity charging for across all charging stations from June 28.

This is in accordance with the ministerial decree No 14 of 2022 issued by the Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy on January 26, 2022.

As per government guidelines, customers will have to pay EGP1.89 ($0.10)/kWH for AC charging and EGP3.75 /kWH for DC charging, respectively.

InfinityEV app

Customers can make the payments through their InfinityEV app, where they can recharge their credit balance using their debit or credit cards. Then, they can charge their EVs by scanning the InfinityEV app on their phones, at any of the chargers, across all stations while having the required credit balance in their app wallets. Existing users who are still using the Infinity charging cards will have to link their cards to the app, to continue availing the charging services.

Shams Abdel Ghaffar, Managing Director, Infinity EV Division, said: “We have ensured that the process remains simple, giving our customers ease of access to the largest network of electric charging for EVs. We Hope our customers appreciate our efforts and continue to enjoy our services, as they have done in the past.”

Infinity’s EV charging network now has 90+ stations with more than 300 charging points located in all major travelling roads including those from Cairo to Alexandria, Hurghada, Ismailia, Ain Sokhna and many more.

The network also exists in the areas that have high-traffic flow, being present in selected gas stations, high-traffic commercial districts, and gated communities.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).