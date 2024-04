Saudi Arabia’s Waja Company has sealed a framework cooperation agreement with the Arab Organization for Industrialization (AOI) to establish a joint venture (JV) for manufacturing electric vehicles (EVs) in Egypt, as per a disclosure to the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul).

The deal aims to meet Egypt’s local market demand for EVs, along with exporting abroad.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).