RIYADH — Lucid Group alongside Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Company (EVIQ), announced on Wednesday a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at revolutionizing the electric vehicle (EV) charging landscape in Saudi Arabia.



This collaboration is set to develop high-speed public charging stations across the Kingdom, facilitating easier access to charging solutions and supporting the wider adoption of EVs.



The partnership marks a pivotal step in enhancing the EV infrastructure within the Kingdom, propelling Saudi Arabia towards becoming a global hub for EV technology innovation and development.



The MoU outlines plans to utilize EVIQ’s extensive network of fast-charging stations, significantly improving the ownership experience for Lucid customers in Saudi Arabia.



Lucid's commitment to the region is underscored by its efforts to make the Lucid Air, one of the fastest charging electric vehicles available, more accessible to Saudi consumers. "This collaboration represents a significant advancement in overcoming the challenges of mass EV adoption, primarily the need for reliable and convenient charging infrastructure," said Faisal Sultan, Vice President and Managing Director Middle East at Lucid.



Mohammad Bakr Gazzaz, CEO at EVIQ, emphasized the strategic importance of the partnership: “Our mission is to empower Saudi drivers with superior EV chargers & technologies. Partnering with Lucid allows us to expand our fast charging network, critical to achieving the national goal of a widespread charging infrastructure by 2030 as envisioned in the Saudi Green Initiative.”

