The Egyptian government plans to raise the supply of natural gas to power plants by approximately 9% in 2025's summer, targeting 4.9 billion cubic feet per day, an unnamed government official told Asharq Business.

This measure aims to prevent a repeat of the power outages experienced last summer.

With a notable decline in natural gas production, Egypt has resumed gas imports, reversing its position as an exporter since 2018.

The change follows a decrease in output from previously abundant resources, including the Zohr field.

During the summer season, Egyptian power plants consume an average of 4.5 billion cubic feet of gas daily, alongside approximately 30,000 tons of diesel per day.

However, the country’s current gas production stands at 4.3 billion cubic feet per day, falling short of the roughly 6 billion cubic feet required daily, particularly during peak summer demand.

To address the shortfall, Egypt intends to continue importing liquefied natural gas until at least 2029-2030, ensuring sufficient supply to meet domestic needs and stabilize its energy infrastructure.

