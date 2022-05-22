Egypt’s ambassador to the European Union(EU), Badr Abdel Aty, has met with Commissioner of the European Union for Energy, Cadre Simson.

The meeting discussed the momentum of relations between Egypt and the EU in various political, economic, and trade fields, and the importance of building on that momentum to support cooperation in the fields of energy, climate change, environment, and green transformation.

Egypt looks forward to be a regional hub for energy production, distribution, and trading, in addition to being the headquarters of the Eastern Mediterranean Gas Forum.

The meeting also focused on ways to strengthen cooperation relations between Egypt and the EU in the field of energy, within the framework of achieving the common interest, and also encourage European and foreign companies to invest in Egypt in the field of new and renewable energy, especially green hydrogen.

The Egyptian ambassador discussed with the European Commissioner the prospects of cooperation between Egypt and the EU, to take advantage of the two liquefaction plants in EDCO and Damietta.

The meeting also dealt with cooperation in the field of electrical interconnection and power generation from wind and solar energy, as well as the production and export of green hydrogen, in light of Egypt’s status as a center for energy production and trading.

The two sides discussed the ongoing substantive and logistical preparations for Egypt to host the conference of the parties to the United Nations Convention on climate change (COP 27) in November in Sharm el-Sheikh.

