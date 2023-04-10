Egypt - President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi directed on Sunday the continuation of intensive work on the major projects being implemented in the irrigation, agricultural, and food production sectors, whose importance is currently increasing in light of the enormous global challenges that have taken place over the past years.

Al-Sisi called for mobilizing all capacities and expertise to strengthen the success of these projects through scientific studies and comprehensive planning, while continuing to ensure the rational use of water resources and optimizing the use of water unit productivity.

This came during a meeting of President Al-Sisi followed up on the developments of national projects for the reclamation of desert lands at the level of the Republic, in the presence of Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation ElSayed ElKosayer, Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Hani Sweilem, Director General of the National Service Projects Authority Walid Abu al-Majd, and Head of the Armed Forces Engineering Authority Ahmed Al-Azazi.

President Al-Sisi was briefed on the joint efforts of various stakeholders regarding horizontal and vertical expansion projects to increase the size and productivity of agricultural areas in Egypt, including projects in eastern al-Owainat, Toshka, Sinai, Upper Egypt and the New Delta, as well as future expansions in this regard, said presidential spokesman Ahmed Fahmy.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).