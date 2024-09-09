ACWA Power is set to finalize the first phase of the company’s green hydrogen project in the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone) in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2028, CEO of ACWA Power Egypt Hassan Amin told Asharq Business.

The project, developed under an agreement signed in 2023, involves over $4 billion in investments and will produce 600,000 tons of green ammonia annually, with plans to reach 2 million tons after expansion.

The plant will source renewable energy from the East Nile feeding stations in Minya, Upper Egypt, Amin said.

