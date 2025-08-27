Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) has announced that its Green Hydrogen project has produced more than 100 tonnes of green hydrogen since its launch four years ago.

A first of its kind project in the Middle East and North Africa, it was implemented in collaboration with Expo 2020 Dubai and Siemens Energy.

The project produces about 20kg of hydrogen per hour using solar energy, with a gas tank that can store up to 12 hours of hydrogen production.

According to Dewa, the stored hydrogen can be used for nighttime power generation through a hydrogen gas motor with a capacity of approximately 300 kilowatts of electrical energy.

Most of this was used to produce over 1.15 gigawatt hours (GWh) of clean electricity via a hydrogen gas engine, helping to abate more than 515 tonnes of carbon dioxide.

Over 11 tonnes were shipped to Emirates National Oil Company, which were used to fuel hydrogen vehicles at its service station of the future at Expo 2020 Dubai, and to power other industrial applications, it added.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dewa said: "The Green Hydrogen project enhances Dewa’s efforts to support the National Hydrogen Strategy, the UAE's Net Zero 2050 Strategy, the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of the energy production capacity from clean sources by 2050."

"It also supports the Dubai Green Mobility Strategy 2030, which aims to stimulate the use of sustainable transport in line with the emirate's strategic objectives to improve air quality and reduce greenhouse gas emissions," said Al Tayer.

The project has proved its pivotal role in consolidating the competitiveness of the UAE and Dubai. The UAE ranks first in green hydrogen competitiveness, according to the Green Hydrogen Report 2024 by Alvarez & Marsal, he noted.

The project has been built to accommodate future hydrogen applications across the energy, transport and industrial sectors, he added.