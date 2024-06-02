H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy (DSCE), chaired the 82nd meeting of the Council, which was held virtually in the presence of Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the DSCE.

The meeting was also attended by Ahmed Buti Al Muhairbi, Secretary-General of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, and board members Dawood Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality; Abdulla bin Kalban, Managing Director of Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA); Saif Humaid Al Falasi, CEO of Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC); Juan-Pablo Freile, General Manager of Dubai Petroleum; and Muna Alosaimi, Acting CEO of Strategy & Corporate Governance at the Roads & Transport Authority (RTA).

The council reviewed Dubai Green Mobility Strategy 2030, which promotes green and sustainable transport in Dubai in line with the Emirate’s strategic objectives in terms of sustainability, air quality, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. RTA gave a presentation on the Green Mobility Strategy, which aims to increase the number of electric and hybrid vehicles in its fleet in the coming years. This aligns with the national plans to promote sustainable development and reduce carbon emissions from various means of public transport, including buses, taxis, and the metro. RTA has developed a roadmap that includes annual programmes and initiatives to transform all means of public transport to be carbon-free by 2050.

The council also discussed progress of the annual management plan of the Council. Key Performance Indicators were evaluated according to the programmes and projects approved annually to support governance of the water, electricity, energy, and central cooling sectors.

“We work in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai the smartest and happiest city worldwide, and a global pioneering model for intelligent urban development, while promoting eco-friendly transportation. We continue to develop and enhance an environment that has all the elements of sustainability to preserve it for current and future generations. The Supreme Council of Energy’s strategic plans are based on the foundations and objectives that embody the vision of our wise leadership in ensuring effective implementation and providing quality services to enhance the quality of life for all citizens, residents, and visitors in Dubai,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the DSCE.

“In the past five years, Dubai has witnessed a remarkable transformation with the entry of a large number of electric and hybrid vehicles into RTA’s fleet, in addition to other means of transport such as the metro and buses. The fleet adheres to high standards of quality, reflecting the attractiveness of public transport for all residents of Dubai. This has been observed through an increase in the number of daily passengers in recent years,” said Ahmed Buti Al Muhairbi, Secretary-General of the DSCE.