DUBAI - Dubai Municipality and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at COP28 to establish the Dubai Space Laboratory. The lab is the first in the region and will focus on testing, researching and calibrating devices, materials and technologies used in space missions.

The MoU was signed by Dawoud Al Hajri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, and Salem AlMarri, Director-General of MBRSC.

The project marks Dubai Municipality's second foray in the space sector, following on from DMSat-1, a nanometric satellite that analyses environmental data and measures air pollutants. As well as calibration, the new laboratory will conduct studies and research supporting Dubai's strategic endeavours in space.

Under the MoU, Dubai Municipality and MBRSC will provide the Dubai Space Laboratory with the latest technologies and devices in accordance with international best practices and standards.

The project will include the creation of a new database to store test results, which will be built on integrated information infrastructure, while advanced computer programmes will be employed to utilise and apply the data. Providing a platform for building advanced solutions, the laboratory aims to boost Dubai's position in the space sector.

Al Hajri said, "The main goal of this project is to support the UAE's space sector, which has become one of the country's most important and promising economic sectors. Its growth is down to the attention given to it by the government's leadership, who consider space a national priority."

He continued, "Dubai Municipality's partnerships reflect the emirate's forward-looking aspirations. Future sectors such as space are key to Dubai's strategy for strengthening its position as a global hub for innovation and a future economy."

He added, "The Dubai Space Laboratory will include a centre for space research, where specialised research studies will be conducted using the comprehensive space database to support the objectives of the UAE National Space Programme. The laboratory represents a shift in the scope of the municipality's work, which will now encompass developing innovative solutions to challenges based on scientific research."

For his part, AlMarri said, "We are proud to collaborate with the Dubai Municipality on the development of the Dubai Space Laboratory project. This project represents a significant advancement in specialised laboratory services and calibration work at the regional level and aligns with the vision of MBRSC to enhance the UAE's global position in the space sector and future economy.

The MoU aims to support the country's space sector and promote excellence in advanced laboratory testing. The Dubai Space Laboratory will serve as a comprehensive research centre for space and advanced technologies, where we will provide state-of-the-art technologies, devices, and advanced information infrastructure."

He further added, "This cooperation will enhance the achievement of strategic progress in space research and the development of innovative solutions. These solutions will be based on solid scientific foundations and contribute to addressing future challenges while opening new horizons in space."

Under the MoU, Dubai Municipality and MBRSC will develop a new, first-of-its-kind digital model and simulation based on the lab's research. The space laboratory testing database aims to explore the future and predict the patterns and characteristics of food and consumables to be used and traded for long-duration space exploration missions.

Through the Dubai Space Laboratory, Dubai Municipality and MBRSC will also focus on upskilling and empowering national talent by providing testing, calibration and research courses in collaboration with some of the world's top research and training institutes.

The Dubai Space Laboratory will be based at the Dubai Central Laboratory, which Dubai Municipality has developed to become one of the world's leading international institutions of its kind. The laboratory today includes more than 5,000 devices and pieces of advanced technological equipment that are operated in accordance with international best practices.

The Dubai Central Laboratory has gained numerous important international certificates and accreditations. It comprises several laboratories specialising in various fields and supports Dubai Municipality's vision to become one of the world's leading municipalities.