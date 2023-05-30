UAE - Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) is currently working on three reservoir projects across the emirate - at Nakhali, Hassyan and Hatta - which will be completed next year, said a top official.

With the completion of these projects, the storage capacity of desalinated water will increase from 881 million imperial gallons (MIG) to 1,151 MIG, stated Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dewa.

He was speaking after the commissioning of a 60MIG capacity water reservoir in the Lusaily area built at a total investment of AED157.4 million ($43 million).

The new reinforced concrete reservoir has been built alongside the existing one, which stores 120 MIG of desalinated water, remarked Al Tayer.

The project supports Dewa’s efforts to enhance water security and keep pace with the increase in demand, he added.

With these projects, Dewa continues to strengthen its robust infrastructure and adopt innovation and the latest tools for anticipating the future as part of its Integrated Water Resource Management Strategy 2030 and the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036.

"Our sound scientific planning has helped us keep pace with the growing demand for water in Dubai, according to the highest international standards. In 1992, Dewa’s production capacity of desalinated water was 65 MIGD. Today it has increased to 490 MIGD," he added.

