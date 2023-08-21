DUBAI - Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA)’s Research and Development Centre (R&D) has filed a new patent for a chemical liquid that supports energy storage systems and enhances their efficiency.

The novel liquid achieves high thermal and electrochemical stability. This achievement is an effective and safe solution for energy storage systems operations, notably lithium-ion batteries and fuel cells.

“We launched several initiatives and projects to diversify the energy mix and improve its storage, including the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, Hatta hydroelectric power plant, the Green Hydrogen project using solar power, and two pilot projects for energy storage using Tesla’s lithium-ion battery solution, and sodium-sulfur batteries, which is the first utility-scale energy storage pilot project in the region,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA.

Al Tayer added that this patent supports DEWA’s commitment to promoting energy security and sustainability, according to the highest international standards, and its efforts to enhance Dubai’s position as a global hub for clean energy and a green economy.

“DEWA’s strategy is based on disrupting the role of utilities by digitalisation using the Fourth Industrial Revolution’s disruptive technologies. We harness innovation and the latest technologies to enhance DEWA’s excellence and leading position as one of the best utilities worldwide,” continued Al Tayer.

Waleed bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence at DEWA, highlighted that the R&D Centre’s research areas include solar power, smart grid integration, energy efficiency, water, space technologies and the Fourth Industrial Revolution applications.