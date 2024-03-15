Zeekr, Chinese automaker Geely’s premium electric vehicle (EV) brand, has shifted gears for an official launch of its cars in the UAE market, ahead of a delayed IPO listing in the US.

The automaker has partnered with AW Rostamani Group (AWR), a UAE conglomerate with dealings in various sectors, for the launch of two of Zeekr’s electric vehicles — Zeekr 001 and Zeekr X.

AW Rostamani Group (AWR), a leading conglomerate, has announced the official launch of Zeekr in the UAE, a global pure electric premium vehicle subsidiary of Geely Holding Group. Image courtesy: Zeekr

Last month, XPENG, the Chinese EV company with a dual listing on NYSE and the Hong Kong Exchange, announced plans to expand to the Middle East, with a partnership deal with Ali&Sons for the UAE market.

Zeekr’s UAE roll out also comes months after the company said it was open to fundraising from investors in the region, ahead of a planned $1 billion IPO listing in the US.

Speaking to the UK’s Financial Times in October, Zeekr Vice President Chen Yu confirmed the company was launching in four Middle Eastern countries by 2024, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Bahrain, with a competitive pricing strategy on the cards to take on traditional premium car brands such as BMW and Audi.

(Reporting by Bindu Rai, editing by Brinda Darasha)

bindu.rai@lseg.com