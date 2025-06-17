Riyadh: Basic Chemical Industries Company (BCI) appointed Abdullah Mhana Al Muaibid and Tareq Ali Al Tamimi as the board’s Chairman and Vice Chairman, respectively.

The board members elected the two officials for a new term that commenced on 15 June 2025, according to a bourse disclosure.

Al Muaibid and Al Tamimi will remain in position for three years until 14 June 2028.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, BCI recorded 72.25% year-on-year (YoY) lower net profits at SAR 2.86 million, compared to SAR 10.31 million.

