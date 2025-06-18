Riyadh: Saudi Industrial Export Company (SIEC), known as Sadirat, announced key appointments during its first board meeting of 2025, held on 16 June.

The company named Hatem Ali Talib Barajjash as Chairman of the Board, according to a bourse filing.

Meanwhile, Bader Hassan Mohammed Al Othman was appointed as the Vice Chairman for the next three years.

The two officials took over their roles on 16 June 2025 and will remain in position until 15 June 2028.

