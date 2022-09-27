Bahrain - The need to integrate efforts and expertise of operating companies of Bahrain’s Oil and Gas Holding Company (nogaholding) and share their resources to advance the strategic transformation of the oil and gas sector was highlighted by Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Chairman, nogaholding.

Chairing the third meeting of nogaholding’s board of directors this year, he noted the importance of raising the level of efficiency and increasing the rate of productivity of the affiliated companies.

Shaikh Nasser discussed with the board the progress made in achieving the goals that were approved at the beginning of the year.

Shaikh Nasser highlighted a set of decisions that will regulate some of the companies' activities and focus on activities that support the main sources of income to achieve commercial success, praising the support the company receives from the Higher Committee for Energy and Natural Resources.

In addition, the board reviewed the executive management report, which dealt with the company's latest developments, and the transformational plans of a number of strategic projects. It also approved decisions related to supporting quality projects and improving internal work systems.

The board also discussed the progress of the Bahrain Petroleum Company (Bapco) refinery modernisation project, stressing the strategic importance of the project in serving the refining sector in the region.

The development of Tatweer Petroleum Company, with regard to research and exploration projects as well as modern exploration technologies that the company is working to provide, were also highlighted during the meeting.

Shaikh Nasser praised the important and distinguished role played by nogaholding in developing this vital sector, with the aim of achieving the objectives of Bahrain Economic Vision 2030.

