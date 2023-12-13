A consortium of Saudi Archirodon, a leading construction group with expertise in the marine and infrastructure fields, and leading Belgian offshore energy and dredging contractor DEME has secured the second phase of transformation work at the Port of NEOM, the primary seaport of entry to northwest Saudi Arabia.

Based in Oxagon, Port of NEOM is strategically located along the coast of the Red Sea and is adjacent to the nearby Suez Canal, through which 13% of global trade passes.

The port will be a critical enabler to the overall build, operations and economic ambitions of Saudi futuristic city NEOM, facilitating the import of goods and materials during the development phase and as a new global port serving the region.

According to DEME, the project work will kick off later this month and involves setting up the basin that will enable the world’s largest ships to call at Port of NEOM. All materials recovered as part of the channel development will be used to support the wider development of Oxagon.

On the contract win, Christopher Iwens, Managing Director Dredging at DEME, said: "We are proud to be awarded this important project which focuses on building a next generation sustainable port in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."

"This contract underscores our technical and engineering expertise which, alongside the capabilities of our partners at Archirodon, were undoubtedly key factors in DEME securing this landmark contract," he added.

