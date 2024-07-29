Arabian Gulf Steel Industries LLC (AGSI), the national company specialized in manufacturing sustainable steel based in Abu Dhabi, announced achieving “Net Zero” at its steel plant in Abu Dhabi. This commitment is part of the company’s strategy to enhance environmental responsibility and sustainable manufacturing.

The company’s efforts align with the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, particularly in promoting innovation and adopting advanced technology in industrial systems and solutions. This initiative also supports the strategic goal of achieving net zero by 2050, circular economy targets, and green industries.

AGSI is the largest steel recycling company in the UAE. Its facility produces 600,000 metric tons of steel bars annually from 100% locally sourced steel scrap.

The company invests in carbon reduction technologies and continuously takes steps to fulfill its commitment to sustainability. It aims to align its emission reduction goals with the UAE’s national directives and the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology-driven initiative to reduce carbon in high-emission industrial sectors.

Asam Hussain, CEO of AGSI, said: “We continue to take decisive steps to enhance the company’s efforts in green industries by using modern technologies and sustainable steel manufacturing processes, thereby supporting the UAE’s goals for a sustainable economic future.”

He added: “We work on strengthening our commitment to environmental, social, and governance practices, ensuring a significant and continuous impact on the steel industry in the UAE and contributing to a positive transformation in the industry. Our net zero emission steel plant is a testament to our commitment to environmental management, supporting the UAE’s vision to become a regional hub for sustainable manufacturing. This enhances the dissemination of our sustainable model in the UAE industrial sector, transferring this experience to other sectors.”

The company received the Greenhouse Gas Verification Statement from DNV in 2023, a global leader in auditing, confirming AGSI’s ability to achieve climate neutrality goals. Additionally, the company became the first steel producer to achieve carbon neutrality in compliance with the international standard PAS2060:2014, certified by DNV.

The reuse and recycling of local steel by AGSI with the aim of producing new steel for local construction and infrastructure projects, using technologies that extend the lifespan of steel materials, reduces carbon emissions compared to traditional production methods.

The company adopts a roadmap in this vital and fundamental field, making it a model for other sectors. Its experience serves as an encouraging incentive for other high-emission industries to transition to a new phase that meets environmental and sustainable requirements