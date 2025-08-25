Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi convened a meeting on Sunday with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, key ministers, and senior military officials to assess the country’s water security situation and review ongoing projects, according to a statement from the presidency.

Presidential spokesperson Mohamed El-Shennawy said the discussions focused on the country’s water needs for agriculture and drinking supplies, as well as updates on the “New Delta” project. This initiative includes efforts to collect agricultural drainage water and channel it into a treatment facility, ensuring a safe and sustainable water supply for agricultural investments.

The meeting also addressed the National Water Resources and Irrigation Plan 2050, titled “Water Security for All.” This comprehensive plan aims to optimize water usage, improve water quality, and develop new water resources. A significant component of the strategy includes expanding digital transformation in water management by leveraging advanced technologies and satellite systems to monitor water resources and identify violations.

Water Resources Minister Hani Sewilam presented updates on the “second-generation irrigation system,” which includes major water treatment plants such as Bahr El-Baqar, New Delta, and Al-Mahsama. These projects are designed to reinforce Egypt’s water security by providing effective and sustainable solutions.

President Al-Sisi commended the ministry’s efforts and emphasized the importance of continuing water conservation measures, particularly in agriculture and industry. He further directed the government to increase investment in upgrading the national water infrastructure, particularly by adopting smart water management technologies and ensuring the sustainable use of groundwater.

© 2025 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

