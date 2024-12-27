UAE – Al Masaood Group’s Projects, Engineering, and Services Division (PESD) has signed an exclusive agency agreement for new business partners with Hengst Air Filtration Middle East, the regional branch of the globally renowned Hengst Filtration Germany.

The partnership appoints Al Masaood as the exclusive distributor for Hengst’s gas turbine and turbomachinery filtration solutions in the UAE, according to a press release.

CEO of Al Masaood Group Industrial, Hani El Tannir, said: “This collaboration with Hengst reflects Al Masaood’s strategic focus on sustainability and innovation. Together, we aim to introduce advanced filtration technologies that support cleaner and more efficient industrial processes in the UAE."

Hengst is a family-owned company with over 3,700 employees across 26 global locations, being at the forefront of innovative filtration and fluid management solutions.

Their groundbreaking carbon capture and utilisation (CCU) technology enables on-site CO2 capture and repurposing, eliminating the need for complex transportation of liquid CO2.

Managing Director of Hengst Air Filtration Middle East, Vijay Thomas, said: “Partnering with Al Masaood Group is a significant step in bringing our advanced filtration technologies to the UAE. This collaboration reflects our dedication to delivering sustainable solutions that drive innovation and support the transition to a greener, more efficient future.”

This partnership will enable industries in the UAE to adopt cutting-edge filtration solutions, supporting the country’s commitment to sustainability and a cleaner environment.

Commercial Director at Hengst Air Filtration Middle East, Lars Krogh, added: “Our advanced solutions, including carbon capture technologies, are designed to meet the growing demand for sustainable industrial practices.”

Krogh concluded: “We look forward to collaborating with Al Masaood Group to drive innovation and sustainability in the region.”

