The UAE Steel Producers Committee (SPC) celebrated the opening of its new headquarters in the capital, Abu Dhabi, at Aldar Building.

The inauguration ceremony was held in the presence of Juma Al Kait, Assistant Undersecretary of Foreign affairs, Ministry of Economy and Saeed Al Ghafri, the Chairman of SPC, along with senior representatives from the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry (UAE Chambers), the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, as well as executive committee members and prominent leaders in the iron and steel sector.

Established in 2020, the Steel Producers Committee is a non-profit entity representing steel producers across the UAE, operating under Federal Law No. 22/2000 issued by the UAE Chambers.

This inauguration reinforces efforts to develop the national iron industry, which is considered one of the key pillars of the UAE’s economic growth, it added.

