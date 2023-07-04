Qatar - The Abdullah Bin Hamad Al-Attiyah International Foundation for Energy and Sustainable Development, and the Middle East Institute (MEI) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore avenues of co-operation on projects related to energy and sustainability initiatives in the Middle East.

HE Dr Mohamed bin Saleh al-Sada, a member of the Board of Trustees at the Al-Attiyah Foundation, and Paul Salem, president and CEO of the MEI, ratified the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations at the foundation’s premises in Doha and the MEI’s headquarters in Washington, DC.

HE Abdullah bin Hamad al-Attiyah, chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Al-Attiyah Foundation, expressed his pride at the burgeoning relationship between both institutions: “Since its inception, the Al-Attiyah Foundation has sought to create and strengthen bonds with prestigious institutions in the State of Qatar and worldwide.”

Al-Attiyah added, “This MoU establishes a strategic partnership between the two parties and seeks to enhance means of co-operation in a number of areas, the most prominent of which is the exchange of experiences in the academic and research fields, and the shared use of experts in various aspects of common interest such as sustainable development.”

The MoU is “an ideal opportunity” for the MEI to collaborate with regional partners on the challenges and opportunities related to the energy transition,” said Salem.

The MEI is the oldest Washington-based institution dedicated solely to the study of the Middle East. It is a non-partisan think tank providing expert policy analysis, educational and professional development services, and a hub for engaging with the region's arts and culture.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).