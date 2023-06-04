In a major boost to UAE's hydrogen economy, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) has signed a strategic collaboration agreement with John Cockerill Hydrogen, a major developer of large-scale technological solutions, and Strata Manufacturing, a composite aero structures manufacturing facility, that could enable electrolysers to be manufactured in the UAE for the first time.

The agreement supported by Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) brings the production of electrolysers to the UAE for the first time, thus strengthening decarbonisation and domestic manufacturing.

Electrolysers produce green hydrogen, an energy source made from renewables that does not emit carbon dioxide at the point of use.

The arrangements intended to be put in place as contemplated by the agreement enhances the development of the UAE’s green hydrogen economy through the in-country manufacturing of electrolysers and supports the UAE’s “Make it in the Emirates” initiative to promote local industry and create a favorable environment for investors.

Announcing this at the 'Make it in the Emirates' Forum in Abu Dhabi, the ministry said the support for the collaboration deal was mainly aimed at boosting the manufacture of electrolysers for local use and export.

It was signed by Hanan Balalaa, Senior Vice President, New Energies and Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage, ADNOC, Ismail Ali Abdulla, Managing Director & CEO of Strata Manufacturing and Raphael Tilot, the CEO of John Cockerill Hydrogen in the presence of seniro ministers Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, the Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Managing Director and Group CEO of Adnoc, Sara Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology and other officials.

Omar Al Suwaidi, the Undersecretary of MoIAT, said: "Accelerating the development of future industries is one of the main objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology. Therefore, the ministry is committed to ensuring the national industrial sector benefits from innovative solutions and advanced technologies that support the expansion of future industries."

"Stimulating cooperation between leading national companies and international and local manufacturers is key to these efforts, which reinforces the industrial sector’s contribution to decarbonization in line with the UAE’s net zero and COP28 targets," stated Al Suwaidi.

"Led by ADNOC, this strategic cooperation agreement strengthens our industrial sector and provides the necessary capabilities for future industries to thrive. The agreement will be particularly beneficial to the field of hydrogen, which represents one of the most important future industries and underpins a greener economy," he added.

On the deal, Balalaa said: "We are very pleased to partner with John Cockerill Hydrogen and Strata Manufacturing in this landmark initiative that could enable electrolysers to be manufactured in the UAE for the first time. Hydrogen is a critical fuel in the energy transition and this agreement underscores how the energy sector can work with the industrial and hard-to-abate sectors to decarbonize at scale, drive low-carbon economic growth and enhance energy security."

She pointed out that Adnoc will continue to advance lower-carbon solutions and decarbonization technologies to strengthen its position as a responsible energy provider and support the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative.

Abdulla said Strata’s expertise in advanced manufacturing will play a crucial role in establishing the UAE as a global hydrogen leader. This collaboration aligns with our strategic vision of driving innovation and economic growth in the UAE."

Tilot said: "As a leader in large scale green hydrogen production and distribution solutions, we are delighted to collaborate with Adnoc and Strata Manufacturing to explore opportunities to develop electrolyser manufacturing capabilities in the UAE."

"This partnership will strengthen the UAE's position in the global hydrogen market and will enable the country to achieve its ambitious decarbonization objectives," he added.

