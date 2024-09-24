NICOSIA - Abu Dhabi's TAQA has expressed an interest in participating in a high-powered electric cable linking Europe to the Middle East, a Cyprus government spokesperson said late Monday.

Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides met with senior executives of TAQA, Abu Dhabi's National Energy Company, in New York on Monday, where Christodoulides is attending the U.N. General Assembly.

"Company representatives reiterated the strong interest of TAQA in the electricity interconnection project," Cypriot government spokesperson Konstantinos Letymbiotis said in a statement.

He said representatives of the two sides had agreed to meet in coming weeks to establish a roadmap on the next course of action.

Greece and Cyprus have agreed on the high-voltage cable, which will ease the energy isolation of the island that is still reliant on heavy fuel oil for power generation.

