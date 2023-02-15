UAE - An innovative and sustainable office, residential space and more in 30,000sqm of area in Masdar City will be the region’s first net-zero energy shared working and living facility.

Masdar City, Abu Dhabi’s flagship sustainable urban community, broke ground on The Link, a multi-use development that will connect sustainable offices, residences, a visitor centre, a multi-use hall, and leisure amenities.

In addition to the net-zero energy co-lab building with offices and residential space, The Link will feature four other low-carbon buildings that will include event space, outdoor plazas, shaded courtyards, recreational and fitness facilities, and retail.

Ahmed Baghoum, the acting CEO of Masdar City, noted The Link will be a key component of Masdar City’s ‘green-print’ for sustainable urban development and honours the Year of Sustainability as the UAE prepares to host COP 28.

“The Link will model a new kind of sustainable community by connecting shared working and living space with other elements of a thriving neighbourhood, including places to shop, play, and relax, and local transportation.”

There will be two-, three- and four-bedroom units across nearly 6,000sqm. Residents will enjoy a dedicated courtyard with shaded play areas, a climbing wall, sensory play equipment, a trampoline, a wellness zone, and more. Office and commercial space spans 15,000sqm across four floors, including 500sqm of retail space at the ground and plaza levels.

Dutco is the contractor for the project. Zayed Baker, the executive director of the Dutco Construction Group, said: “Masdar City’s rich legacy of sustainable construction and innovation make them an ideal partner for us. We’re honoured to be bringing this historic development to life.”

Also, there will be a multi-use hall and visitor centre spanning 3,300sqm. The project is expected to create more than 2,000 jobs in the UAE.

Martin Baerschmidt, the managing director of EDGE, which designed The Link, said, “Our priority was integrating the international sustainability principles that Masdar City is known for with world-class living, working, and recreational space to create a truly iconic architectural landmark and community experience.”

The Link will connect all areas of Masdar City through transportation networks. It will create a transition route between the upcoming light-rail transit and group rapid transit networks, and offer bicycle tracks, bus connectivity, electric charging ports, car sharing facilities, and parking for 1,255 vehicles.

The Link will be constructed to LEED Platinum, WELL Gold, 4 Pearl PBRS Estidama, and LEED SmartPark Silver standards, with planned annual energy reduction of up to 117 per cent. It will use energy-efficient structures as well as sustainability features including high-efficiency heating, ventilation and cooling, energy monitoring, and A-star rated appliances. It will be powered by renewable energy.

