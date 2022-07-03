AL-MADINAH — The Municipality of Al-Madinah Al-Munawwarah region has signed an investment contract to establish and operate 12 charging stations for electric cars in the first phase with Al-Sharif Holding Group, in a number of key roads in the city.



The contract was signed by the Mayor of the region, Eng. Fahd bin Muhammad Al-Balishi, and by the Sharif X Company for Electric Vehicle Charging Solutions, one of the group's companies, CEO Dr. Ahmed Sindi.



This step is among the Municipality's plans to expand in establishing more electric charging stations and create power supply stations for electric car owners.



The new stations will enable owners to charge their car easily and conveniently, which encourages consumers to use this type of cars. It will also supports environmental sustainability programs.



The service, through the new charging stations, is expected to provide advanced levels of operational mode through fast and medium charging devices (AC-DC) through power supply sockets with a power ranging from (22-200) kilowatts, in a model that conforms to the approved specifications and standards.



This project comes within the list of projects and investment opportunities that the Municipality intends to offer to the private sector in light of the continuous endeavor to launch new activities in the local market, and to enable companies and businessmen to seize new opportunities that contribute to advancing the development and economic diversification system.



Also, it will attract new projects that achieve a positive impact on the residents of the region in various environmental, economic and social aspects in light of the trend towards environmentally friendly industries and the push for the development of industries related to this type of clean energy cars at the national level. — SG

