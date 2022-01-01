Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC), a leading company in the integrated system of coordinating planning, purchasing and supplying of water and electricity across the UAE, announced today that it has successfully completed the transfer of the Load Despatch Centre (LDC) function from the Abu Dhabi Transmission & Despatch Company (TRANSCO). The transfer of the LDC function to EWEC significantly expands its remit for coordinating water and electricity production operations in Abu Dhabi and beyond.

With this new function, EWEC will be responsible for the scheduling and despatch of water and electricity from independent water and power producers (IWPPs), which will continue to be carried via the transmission networks operated by TRANSCO, a subsidiary of TAQA Group. In addition, EWEC will lead operational planning and studies that support real-time operations and balancing of supply and demand.

The new load despatch function is in addition to EWEC’s existing role as the sole procurer of water and electricity within the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and beyond, with the mandate to ensure the supply of water and power to consumers.

Othman Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of EWEC, said: "EWEC is on a strategic path to advance integration within Abu Dhabi’s energy sector to increase optimisation, improve efficiencies, and diversify the energy production portfolio, with a focus on sustainability. Along with our partners in the energy sector we have spent 18 months planning and progressing the smooth transition of the Load Despatch Centre function from TRANSCO to EWEC, transferring operational systems to EWEC with no interruption to services. With the transfer of this function to EWEC successfully completed, EWEC is now responsible for short and long-term operation and planning of water and electricity production, plus procurement of capacities and system despatch services, in addition to other sector services. In this role, we can fully leverage a coordinated approach to operational planning, and lead the change in the energy sector in support of UAE Energy Strategy 2050 and the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative." The transfer of the LDC function from TRANSCO to EWEC will ensure that the Abu Dhabi Government continues to have control and visibility over the load control and dispatch operations of the power generation and water desalination plants and the delivery of these services through the transmission and distribution networks including those owned and operated by TRANSCO, Abu Dhabi Distribution Company (ADDC) and Al Ain Distribution Company (AADC), respectively.

Dr Afif Saif Al Yafei, Chief Executive Officer of TRANSCO, said: "TRANSCO remains focused on supporting the nation’s energy transition through the planning, construction, operation and maintenance of the critical infrastructure of high-voltage power and bulk water transmission networks within the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and beyond. We are determined to facilitate a more sustainable energy future by providing safe, sustainable, economic and reliable transmission networks that connect generation companies to distribution companies, as well as other customers. I would like to thank the System Operations team for their reliability, diligence and outstanding performance under TRANSCO. We also thank EWEC, the Department of Energy and TAQA, for ensuring a seamless transition, as we all work together to support the nation's progress." EWEC has overseen the development of several key Abu Dhabi energy projects, including the world’s current largest single-site solar power plant, Noor Abu Dhabi, the next world’s largest single site solar plant, Al Dhafra PV (currently under construction), and the world’s largest reverse osmosis (RO) water desalination plant, Taweelah RO, which delivered its first desalinated seawater into the Abu Dhabi network in early December 2021.

