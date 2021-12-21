PHOTO
RIYADH: The Suez Canal Economic Zone has signed a $2.6 billion contract to build an international methanol and ammonia production complex in Ain Sukhna in Egypt, on the western shore of the Red Sea.
The project will be implemented in two phases, with the first ending in 2025 at a cost of about $1.6 billion.
The second, at an estimated cost of $1 billion, will do so over three years.
The production capacity of the first phase is estimated at 1 million tons of methanol and 400,000 tons of ammonia annually, according to a statement.
The complex aims to export all of this, in line with Egypt's plan to increase exports of petrochemical products, the head of the economic zone, Yahya Zaki, said.
The complex will provide about 1,200 direct and indirect job opportunities, Zaki added.
Copyright: Arab News © 2021 All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.