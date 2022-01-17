Egypt saw issuances of securities worth 280 billion Egyptian pounds ($17.8 billion) in 2021, up by 44 percent from a year earlier, according to the country’s Financial Regulatory Authority.

Investments made by insurance companies also rose by 22.1 percent to 131.5 billion Egyptian pounds while mortgage financing soared by 138.2 percent to 8.1 billion Egyptian pounds, CNBC Arabia reported.

Data on the value of financial leasing contracts showed an increase of 35.5 percent to hit 79.8 billion Egyptian pounds in 2021.

In addition, the country had its first ever green bond issuance in 2021, valued at $100 million to aid in the move towards a green economy, according to Egypt Today.

Meanwhile, there were 3.5 million beneficiaries from the financing of micro, small and medium enterprises — which grew by 9.4 percent.