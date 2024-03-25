Qatar-based Commercial Bank has hired banks to arrange investor calls ahead of planned 5-year bond issuance, an arranging bank document showed on Monday.

The Qatari lender has selected BofA Securities, Emirates NBD Capital, HSBC, Mashreq, MUFG And Standard Chartered Bank as joint lead managers and joint bookrunners, the document said.

The investor meeting were scheduled to start on March 25 and will be followed by benchmark-sized, U.S. dollar denominated senior unsecured bond offering, the document added.

(Reporting by Mohammad Edrees; Editing by Toby Chopra)