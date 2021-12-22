ArabFinance: Egypts exports to France increased by 30% Year on Year (YoY) during the January-August period of 2021, according to recent data by Egypts Ministry of Trade and Industry.

Egypts exports to the French market recorded EUR 516 million during first eight months of 2021, compared to EGP 400 million in the same period of 2020.

This increase contributed to a decrease in trade deficit between Egypt and France by 42% to reach about EUR 620 million in the first eight months of the current year compared to the same period last year.