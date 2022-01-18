PHOTO
Cairo - ElSaeed Contracting and Real Estate Investment Company has been assigned a new project with an estimated value of EGP 700 million.
The Egyptian listed company will build several premises in Sohag city, according to a recent bourse disclosure.
It is worth noting that, in late December, ElSaeed Contracting was awarded an infrastructure project worth EGP 1.37 billion to be executed in 18 months.
