A source in B Investments told Daily News Egypt exclusively that the company has 4 investments in the pipeline, two of which will be in the food and beverages sector with a total value of around EGP 350m.

It said that the company is looking at the sweets and desserts field specifically and that the targeted investment operates 35 retail shops across Egypt, with its own manufacturing processes.

The expected closing is in 2022, and the ticket size is around EGP 200m.

The source added that the company is also looking into quick service restaurants, with the company that will receive the targeted investment operating 10 to 12 branches in Cairo and aiming to grow outside the capital.

The expected closing is also in 2022, and the ticket size is around EGP 150m.

Beside the food and beverages sector, the source said that the company is considering investing in a fertility centre located outside Cairo.

Discussions regarding the investment have been initiated and the ticket size is around EGP 120-140m. The company is also looking into the diagnostics industry.

B Investments recently exited TOTAL through a put option that allowed it to exercise 20% of its stake, and it currently has another put option to sell the remaining 80% of its stake that is exercisable starting January 2022.

However, since the put option is based on an EV/EBITDA multiple, the company would stand at a better position to decide the exact timing of the exit after it assesses 2021s full year financial indicators and numbers, in addition to trading 2022s numbers.

2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).