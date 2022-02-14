PHOTO
Nawy is focused on capitalizing on digital technologies and expanding the business to create an informed and transparent decision-making process for its customers.
“We were one of the initial investors in Nawy because we saw the company's potential,” said Onsi Naguib Sawiris, who leads the family office, Wamda reported.
Nawy was founded in 2016 by Mohamed Abou Ghanima, Abdel-Azim Osama, Ahmed Rafea, Aly Rafea, and Mostafa El Beltagy, providing a large database of properties for its users.
Copyright: Arab News © 2022 All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.