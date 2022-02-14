Nawy is focused on capitalizing on digital technologies and expanding the business to create an informed and transparent decision-making process for its customers.

“We were one of the initial investors in Nawy because we saw the company's potential,” said Onsi Naguib Sawiris, who leads the family office, Wamda reported.

Nawy was founded in 2016 by Mohamed Abou Ghanima, Abdel-Azim Osama, Ahmed Rafea, Aly Rafea, and Mostafa El Beltagy, providing a large database of properties for its users.