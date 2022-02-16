CAIRO- Egypt signed contracts with a value of approximately $1.5 billion with six banks and financial institutions to finance a diesel production complex in the city of Asyut, the country's petroleum ministry said on Wednesday.

The contracts were signed with Italy's state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), Credit Agricole CIB, UniCredit SpA, HSBC Bank Middle East, BNP Paribas SA, and Societe Generale SA .

