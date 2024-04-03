Zayed University (ZU) has announced a major expansion of its academic offering, opening 11 additional bachelor's programmes starting this Fall in line with the UAE’s national agenda.

The additional programmes, scheduled to commence at the beginning of the next academic year, encompass a wide range of disciplines, showcasing ZU's commitment to enhancing its offerings in priority sectors identified at the national level.

The new bachelor's programmes offers admission across six colleges: the College of Business, College of Communication and Media Studies, College of Humanities and Social Studies, College of Natural and Health Sciences, College of Technological Innovation, and College of Arts and Creative Enterprises. This expansion underscores ZU’s dedication to providing comprehensive academic opportunities that align with national priorities and cater to the evolving needs of students and industries.

Full readiness

Shamma Al Mazrui, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees, commented: “As a federal university, it is essential that we provide students the opportunity to choose degrees that best suit them and align with their career aspiration, while ensuring their full readiness for a highly competitive job market. We believe that education should be a gateway to exploring passions, discovering new interests, and ultimately, making a positive impact in the UAE and beyond.”

The programmes are now available on the National Admissions & Placement Office (NAPO) system for students looking to enroll at the start of the next academic year. These degree programmes will be offered alongside ZU’s innovative interdisciplinary curriculum which was launched in 2021.

Acting Vice President of Zayed University, Professor Michael Allen, said: “This is an exciting time for Zayed University and we look forward to cementing our role as the place where young Emiratis come and do their thinking and learning. With the expanded range of programmes alongside our unique interdisciplinary degrees, we believe we have struck the perfect balance to meet the needs of our students and the job market."

