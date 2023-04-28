UAE - Exhibition (GETEX) have revealed that tech-related courses are the most popular among students, however, there has also been an increase in demand for certain humanities courses as well.

According to some specialists, courses like visual design and international studies have seen a rise in popularity due to increasing employment opportunities in those fields.

Khaleej Times has combined a list of the top 8 degree courses that are most likely to give students an edge in the job market when they graduate:

1. Computer Science

With technology and artificial intelligence increasingly being the way forward, many students are opting for computer science degrees. The UAE’s push towards technology with initiatives like National Program for Coders and One Million Arab Coders, has helped fuel the demand for this field exponentially.

“A bachelor's program in computer science allows students to turn into a number of different tech-related field including AI and web development,” said Mohammed Suhail the student recruitment coordinator at University of West London.

2. Forensic Sciences

At Amity University Dubai, the Bachelor of Science – Forensic Sciences degree is one of the most popular degrees. The field of study relies on natural sciences like chemistry and biology and combines it with the latest technology to help authorities solve crimes.

“This is a specialised degree that leads students to work in such esteemed institutions as the Dubai Police, as our graduates train to become Crime Scene Investigators and Forensic Analysts,” said Brendan Vyner, Director of Business Development and Student Recruitment at the university.

3. International Studies

A push in the country to increase the role of Emiratis in the workplace, has led to a rise in popularity of humanities courses like international studies among UAE nationals.

“International studies gives its students an insight into political science and the changing dynamics of the world,” said Doa Qutaifan, Student Recruitment Officer at the American University of Sharjah (AUS). “The degree helps students find jobs in ministries and national services.”

4. Cybersecurity

An increasing number of opportunities in the field of cybersecurity have attracted a lot of students to this field. As the world has become more digital, the number of attacks on cyber systems has also risen.

According to some international figures, there is a severe shortage of trained cybersecurity professionals to meet the demand in the field.

“The Bachelor's in Science in Cybersecurity is a very popular course and has been much sought after,” said Mohammed Suhail from University of West London

5. Visual Communication

Apps and websites have become the identity of businesses and everything has become available at the click of a button on phones, creating the need for designers and those specialising in visual communications.

“You need someone to design the online services, apps and everything that people are using,” said Doa Qutaifan from AUS. “So degrees in visual communication and multimedia design has become very popular.”

6. Mechatronic Engineering

At the University of Wollongong Dubai, the Mechatronic Engineering program has in high demand from students.

“It's no surprise that Mechatronics is a popular choice among Engineering disciplines as it offers a unique blend of skills from mechanical, electrical, and computer engineering,” said Michael Eberle, Head of Marketing, University of Wollongong, Dubai.

“This multidisciplinary approach equips students with a diverse skill set, making them highly employable in a wide range of industries. Additionally, the growing importance of automation and robotics means that Mechatronics graduates are in high demand and can expect promising career prospects.”

7. BBA – Bachelor of Business Administration

Despite new trends, degrees in business have continued to be extremely popular. The Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) remains one of the most popular courses as it opens doors to various other fields.

“BBA degrees have been extremely popular for us,” said Brendan Vyner from Amity University.

“Having a locally, regionally and federally accredited business degree, in combination with hands-on practical experience and strong ties to industry, has ensured that our BBA degree is one of the top degrees at our university”

8. Medicine

The demand for healthcare workers has continued unabated since the Covid pandemic. At the Gulf Medical University, the 6-year Doctor of Medicine (MD) program is the most popular and in-demand program.

“GMU also has a graduate-entry MD program for eligible candidates who have completed a bachelor's degree in health-related sciences,” said Prof. Manda Venkatramana, Vice Chancellor Academics and Dean, College of Medicine at Gulf Medical University.

“More than 1500 graduates of this program are now widely distributed across the globe, contributing to the knowledge and health economy where they practice. We integrate quality education and research with healthcare, so students are provided the opportunities for clinical and internship training at the group’s JCI accredited hospitals -which is also approved by the National Institute of Health Specialities (NIHS) for residency training.”

